Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Expands By 65.8%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NTCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 1,772,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.73.
About Natura &Co (Get Rating)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.