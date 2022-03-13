Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Expands By 65.8%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 1,772,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Natura &Co (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

