Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Declines By 66.0%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QQQX stock remained flat at $$25.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

