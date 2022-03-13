Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Declines By 66.0%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of QQQX stock remained flat at $$25.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $31.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.