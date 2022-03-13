Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Grows By 310.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RNMBY stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $35.70.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($131.52) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($119.57) to €121.00 ($131.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($125.00) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
