Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Drops By 36.5%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 983,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after acquiring an additional 237,115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 823,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,622,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

