Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Rises By 251.4%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SEKEY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,137. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

