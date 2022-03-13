Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Rises By 251.4%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
SEKEY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,137. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.10.
Seiko Epson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
