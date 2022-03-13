Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Expands By 152.3%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of SGBLY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,746. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.
