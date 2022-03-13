Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Expands By 152.3%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SGBLY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,746. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

About Standard Bank Group (Get Rating)

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

