Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Declines By 50.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

