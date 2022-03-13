Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 378.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 378.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 236,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

