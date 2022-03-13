Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 378.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 378.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $49.41.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.