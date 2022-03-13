Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €145.00 ($157.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SSLLF stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.85. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $102.95 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

