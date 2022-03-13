Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.05. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 16,765 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $729.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.