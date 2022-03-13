Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.05. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 16,765 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $729.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

