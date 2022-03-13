SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

