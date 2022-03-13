Skycoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $187,040.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $187,040.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

