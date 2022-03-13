SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 108.5% in February

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 154,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,627. SMC has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.89.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

