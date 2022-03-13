Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Cut to $6.25

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMSI. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Dawson James lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Shares of SMSI opened at $3.27 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 112.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

