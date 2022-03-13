Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.11.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.