SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $305.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.93.

SEDG stock opened at $317.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.49. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,243,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

