SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $305.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.93.
SEDG stock opened at $317.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.49. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,243,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
