SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading 4.4% Higher

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.
About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
