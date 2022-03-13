SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOPH opened at $9.94 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,792,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

