Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 580.40 ($7.60). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.60), with a volume of 68,853 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 580.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 580.37.
About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH)
