South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

S32 has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

LON:S32 opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.57) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.04. The stock has a market cap of £12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

