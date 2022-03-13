SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,234,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,198. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.