SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Increased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,085. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

