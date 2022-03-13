Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,702 ($48.51).
SXS opened at GBX 2,656 ($34.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,247.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,594.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60).
In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($133,385.74).
About Spectris (Get Rating)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.