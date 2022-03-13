Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,702 ($48.51).

Get Spectris alerts:

SXS opened at GBX 2,656 ($34.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,247.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,594.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

About Spectris (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.