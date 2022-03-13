Spire Wealth Management Acquires 6,396 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.