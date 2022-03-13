Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

