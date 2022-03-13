Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

DRI opened at $129.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

