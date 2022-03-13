Spire Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.