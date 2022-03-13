Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

