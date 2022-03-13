Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.17

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.17 and last traded at $126.23, with a volume of 35296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.