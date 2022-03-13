Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.17

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.17 and last traded at $126.23, with a volume of 35296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
