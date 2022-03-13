Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $124.29 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $235,825,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.