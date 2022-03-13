Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,260 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Flotek Industries worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 307.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

