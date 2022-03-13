Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. State Street Corp raised its position in Nautilus by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NLS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

