SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Simon Richard Tucker Purchases 30,165 Shares

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Richard Tucker acquired 30,165 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.45 ($13,043.04).
SRT Marine Systems stock opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.45) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.05. SRT Marine Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.62 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About SRT Marine Systems (Get Rating)
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.