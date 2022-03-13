SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Simon Richard Tucker Purchases 30,165 Shares

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Richard Tucker acquired 30,165 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.45 ($13,043.04).

SRT Marine Systems stock opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.45) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.05. SRT Marine Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.62 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

