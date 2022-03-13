Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS SBLUY remained flat at $$10.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Stabilus has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

