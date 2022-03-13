Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.08.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,348,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.52. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

