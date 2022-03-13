Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

