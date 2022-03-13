State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $61,718,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at about $56,047,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,975,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $20,380,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

