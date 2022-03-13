State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 575 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Mosaic by 9.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mosaic by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,397 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 81.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mosaic by 78.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

