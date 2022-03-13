State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 166.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

