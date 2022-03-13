State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.