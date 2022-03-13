Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

