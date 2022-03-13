Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of STC stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

