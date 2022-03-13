Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Preferred Apartment Communities Call Options (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 32,084 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,913% compared to the typical volume of 1,065 call options.

APTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTS opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.