Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Call Options (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 55,188 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,519 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

