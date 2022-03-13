StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,711 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

