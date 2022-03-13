StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.
About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.