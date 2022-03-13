StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.