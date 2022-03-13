StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
