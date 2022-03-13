StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.86. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.