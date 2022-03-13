StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.86. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.12.
In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
