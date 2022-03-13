StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.
Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.48.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.