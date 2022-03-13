StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.