StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of -0.36. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at $245,000.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

