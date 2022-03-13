StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of GASS opened at $2.21 on Thursday. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
